Lavaca County deputies detained four migrants authorities think were being smuggled into the country illegally Wednesday, Sheriff Micah Harmon said. Two U.S. citizens also were detained.
The deputies were called about 3:30 p.m. to a bridge on County Road 1S after a resident reported seeing people throwing car parts into the river, Harmon said.
The resident said a group of people was standing near a truck parked on the bridge, which crosses the Lavaca River and is about 5 miles southeast of Hallettsville.
Precinct 1 Constable Mike Buchanek was the first to arrive at the scene, Harmon said.
Buchanek looked under the bridge and found at least 12 people standing down there. The constable was able to detain four men from the group. The others fled on foot, Harmon said.
Buchanek could not be reached Thursday afternoon for comment.
Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate the people who ran up the riverbank, Harmon said.
Deputies identified three of the men through roadside interviews as citizens of Honduras. The fourth man was a citizen of Mexico, Harmon said.
Shortly after, deputies detained two U.S. citizens, both in separate vehicles, after they entered the area and appeared to be looking for the men, Harmon said. They were detained after the deputies interviewed them about their reason for being there.
“Their stories didn’t make sense, and they didn’t have any identifying information on them,” said Harmon. One of the women was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen.
As of Thursday, the four migrants and two U.S. citizens were handed over to U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials, Harmon said.
The sheriff said the Wednesday incident comes as bailouts and pursuits related to illegal immigration have waned in the county. However, he said the numbers could rise.
“It has slowed down some. I think we’ve kept the pressure up to make the smugglers change routes, but it could pick back up,” he said.
From the beginning of January to Oct. 4, Lavaca County deputies have responded to 18 pursuits authorities think were related to human smuggling or trafficking, Harmon said. Fourteen of the pursuits have ended in bailouts.
