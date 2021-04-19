The Lavaca County Sheriff's Office is accepting tips from the public as it investigates the vandalism of a shrine to the Virgin Mary west of Hallettsville last week.
No suspects have been identified so far, Sheriff Micah Harmon said Monday.
Harmon said investigators are seeking information such as a vehicle description or any people seen acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the shrine around the time it was vandalized. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. April 12, he said.
"If anybody saw anything out of the ordinary or if someone’s bragging about it or they hear anything on the street — it doesn’t matter how minuscule — even if it’s not important to them, it could be important to us," Harmon said.
Members of the public can contact the sheriff's office or Lavaca County Crime Stoppers with tips, Harmon said. Tips can be provided anonymously.
A white cross at the shrine was broken, a bench was overturned and a cement statue was dragged from the shrine about a quarter mile west down U.S. 90A, causing it to break into multiple pieces, according to Harmon and Pete Guevara, the shrine's caretaker. Harmon said the damage was estimated at $500.
The shrine has been vandalized multiple times during Harmon's tenure as sheriff. Without tips from the public, these crimes can be difficult to solve because of the shrine's remote location, he said.
"It's sporadic," he said. "Years go by, no one messes with it, and then there we are."
Judy Werner, whose father founded the shrine in 1986 after he had a vision of the Virgin Mary in the family's pasture, said she is working to find a replacement statue. The family is considering installing a security camera at the shrine to deter future acts of vandalism.
Harmon said his office is currently treating the vandalism as a criminal mischief incident. If someone is arrested, law enforcement could consult with the county attorney to consider whether to pursue other charges, such as hate crime charges.
Texas law defines hate crimes as crimes that are motivated by "prejudice, hatred or advocacy of violence."
A total of 407 hate crimes were reported in Texas in 2019, the most recent year for which the Texas Department of Public Safety has published data. About a dozen of these incidents were categorized by the agency as anti-Christian.
