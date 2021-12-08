Shiner Gaslight Theatre announces award winners for Steel Magnolia play

The Shiner Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors presented awards to the cast and crew of “Steel Magnolias” for their outstanding performances in the drama/comedy that played to sell-out crowds.
Thespian awards for outstanding work voted by the cast and crew were announced at the last performance on Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.