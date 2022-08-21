The Gaslight Theatre production of "Daddy's Dyin Who's Got the Will" concluded its production run on Aug. 14 to sellout crowds.
Theatre awards were presented following the production.
Cast and crew members include Mallory Volkmann, as Mama Wheelis; Craig Hughes, as Buford; Steve Liberti, as Harmony; Sarah Liberti, as Marlene; Emmalee Donovan, as Sara Lee, also the winner of the Sister Michelle Award; Hali Westergren, light crew; Raelynn Griffith, as Evalita, and winner of the Best Youth Debut; Justin Donovan, sound crew, and winner of the Lamplighter Backstage Award; Clement Sofka, as Orville, and winner of the Best Adult Debut; Brianna Sofka, as Lurlene; Grace Migl, crew, understudy; Jason Conley, crew, understudy; Michael Silgero, crew, understudy; and Trinity Chilek, crew.
Josh Kaspar was the award presenter. Directors were Vickie and Cody Westergren. Janet Curie was the backstage manager.
The fall production "Paradise Lost and Found," directed by Bill Matthys, will be staged in November.
