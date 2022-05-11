The Shiner Gaslight Theatre Board of Directors presented Thespian Awards for outstanding work in the production of “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit.”
The cast of the comedy performed to sell-out crowds.
At the last performance on May 8, board president Josh Kaspar presented the awards, which were voted on by the cast and crew. Awarded were Jared Lowery, Lamplighter Backstage; Britney Pressler, Best Adult Debut; Shelly Lowery and Tara Koonce, tied for Sister Michelle Award; and Ayden Shimek, Best Youth Debut.
