Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild is accepting quilt entries in their 2022 show, “Spring into Quilting” planned for 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 11 -12 at the First United Methodist Church Activity Center, 102 W. Church St., off U.S. 90-A in Shiner.
The categories are:
- Large quilts: Bed sized quilts from twin to king size and large throws.
- Small quilts: Baby quilts and small throws.
- Wall hangings, Art Quilts, and Table Toppers.
- Youth quilts: Ages 18 and under.
Entry forms will be accepted that are postmarked by Feb. 1. This gives time to make special labels for all entries and to list the entries in keepsake show programs. An entry form must be submitted for each item you display.
Log onto shinerheritagequilters.org to access detailed instructions and entry forms or pick them up at The Square Quilter; 807 N. Ave. D, Shiner, 361-594-8022. For more information, call B. Kresta at 361-433-3130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.