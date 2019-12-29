The Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild will meet Jan. 7 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 102 W. Church St., in Shiner.
The quilters gather at 6 p.m. to socialize and enjoy light refreshments. The meeting follows at 6:30 p.m. and includes show and tell, block of the month and door prizes. For more information, call 361-594-3185, and please remember that visitors and new members are always welcome. Learn more about us by visiting shinerheritagequilters.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.