It’s “all fun and games” at the 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting of the Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Quilt bingo will be played and the winners will be awarded great prizes. There will be a short meeting prior to the game. Instructions for sewing the bingo card are in the newly revised membership packet. Remember to bring a handful of buttons to mark your cards as numbers are called.
To learn more about the guild, log onto www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email info@shinerheritagequilters.org.
