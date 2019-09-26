Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild will take a “trip down memory lane” at the Tuesday evening meeting at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Shiner.
Members will gather at 6 p.m. to socialize and enjoy light refreshments. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and include show-and-tell, block drawing and door prizes. This is also membership renewal time and now is the perfect opportunity for you to join and participate in all the activities. Learn more about us at shinerheritagequilters.org, like us on Facebook or call 361-594-3185 for information.
