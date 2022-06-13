Five Shiner Heritage Quilters Guild members met before the June 7 meeting to work on hand quilting a whole-cloth quilt from the donated collection of former member Gwen Easterly, a dedicated, talented quilt artist.
Working on the quilt were Diana Henk, Marilyn Schroeder, Debbie Novosad, Janet Ferguson and Dee Heberle
At the meeting, members voted to participate in the Shiner Half-Moon Holiday Parade on July 2. The float theme will be “Christmas in July” featuring Christmas quilts.
Members also played quilt bingo and won prizes. In addition, members were treated to door prizes provided by the hostesses Carolyn and Marilyn Schroeder, Gladys Muehlstein and Betty Kloesel.
For more information log onto www.shinerheritagequilters.org or email info@shinerheritagequilters.org.
