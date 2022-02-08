Shiner Heritage Quilters Rose Mary Havlik and Bennie Gerdes are pictured with the 2022 Donation Quilt, “Summer Wedding,” that will be featured in the “Spring into Quilting” show March 11-12 at the Shiner Methodist Church Activity Center. This colorful king-size quilt contains 1,176 pieced batik rectangles surrounded by a floral applique border and took members 195 hours to make. The quilt is offered as the Guild’s fundraiser. Proceeds will be used for community projects and quilt-related undertakings including youth quilting classes, quilts for area nursing homes and Norma’s House. The drawing for the quilt and 10 other items will be on March 12. Chances may be purchased from any guild member and at the show or at shinerheritagequilters.org
Shiner Heritage Quilters Spring into Quilting show
