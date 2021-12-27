Shiner Heritage Quilters will meet on Jan. 4 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
The group gathers at 6:15 p.m. for socializing and begins the meeting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting includes door prizes, show and tell, and camaraderie.
Members are gearing up for the 2022 “Spring into Quilting” show scheduled for March 11-12 at the Shiner Methodist Church Activity Center. All are invited to attend the meeting to learn about the “behind the scenes” work going on. Show preparation will be the topic and opportunities to volunteer for various jobs will be discussed.
Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, visit www.shinerheritagequilters.org
