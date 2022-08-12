Six students attended the annual beginner youth quilt class sponsored by the Shiner Heritage Quilters held on July 25-28.
Throughout the process of completing their quilted wall hangings, students learned to sew a precise quarter-inch seam, match seams, use a rotary cutter, press fabric, and quilt using either straight or decorative machine stitches.
The Guild recognizes Leo9 Textiles for providing the fabric, South Star Bank of Shiner for donating bags that the members decorated with quilt blocks and Shiner First United Methodist Church for providing the Fellowship Hall for the classes.
