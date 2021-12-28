The Shiner Knights of Columbus will host a New Years Eve dance Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 102 S. Ave. G.
The Red Ravens will perform. Doors open at 7 p.m. The dance will be from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Beer and set ups will be served, but partygoers must bring their own liquor. Black-eyed peas will be served at midnight.
For more information call 361-594-2448.
