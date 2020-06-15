A church minister at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner tested positive for COVID-19, the Diocese of Victoria said Monday.
The minister was in the church office and building last Monday through Thursday and helped distribute communion at the noon masses last Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release from the Diocese.
Lavaca County officials had not received officials confirmation of the case as of Monday afternoon from state health officials, according to the Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management.
“This does not mean this isn’t an active case; it only means that DSHS has not confirmed the case at this time,” officials said in a Facebook post. “We are seeing a delay in reporting.”
As of Monday, the county had 22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among residents not including the Shiner parish minister. One of those residents had died and 17 had recovered from the virus, according to the state health department.
In a Facebook live video broadcasted on Monday, Bryan Heyer, pastor of the Shiner church, said the minister’s test results came back Monday morning. He said he could not release the minister’s name publicly, but asked for the community to keep him in their prayers.
The individual had no symptoms last week and followed required facial covering and hand sanitizing guidelines while at the church and distributing communion, the Diocese said. Since developing symptoms last Thursday evening, the parish minister has been self-quarantined at home.
Mass was not held in-person at the church or virtually on Monday because officials were having the church and office disinfected by a professional janitorial service, Heyer said. Mass will also not be held on Tuesday or Wednesday.
“We’re making some revisions and some plans as we move forward with the different things going on with the parish,” he said.
Mass will resume at noon Thursday and will be livestreamed, Heyer said.
The pastor said that everyone who works in the church’s office, including himself, and anyone known to have come in contact with the minister will be tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will self-quarantine until they receive their results.
The results will take four to five days to come in, so the church office will remain closed until June 22, Heyer said.
Anyone who attended Masses at the church last week is encouraged to monitor their health for any symptoms of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure.
A COVID-19 mobile testing site will be open at the St. Joseph Parish Social Center in Moulton from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with symptoms can call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org to register for testing.
“Hopefully all of us will be found negative and Monday should be returning to the celebration of Mass,” Heyer said. “Pray for us, pray for the parish, pray for those who are ill and pray that we are able to weather this storm and throughout the entire pandemic.”
