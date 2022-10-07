Before the Oct. 4 meeting, Shiner Heritage Quilters held an afternoon workshop to create fabric Christmas decorations for the Guild’s tree that will be displayed in the Yoakum Heritage Museum Christmas Tree Forest. Members members participating in the workshop were Rose Mary Havlik, Bennie Gerdes, Janet Zabransky, Cynthia Cunningham, Mary Shafer. and Carolyn Whitmire . They made folded-fabric star ornaments, according to a news release from the organization.
At the meeting Program Chair Nola Bohuslav talked about the many ways that borders can be used to enhance the quilt design. She showed pictures of various border treatments and noted that some quilts are lovely without borders.
The guild discussed plans for the Christmas dinner, heard committee reports and enjoyed the colorful “Show and Tell.”
The meeting concluded with door prize drawings provided by the hostesses, Rhonda Orsak, Janet Ferguson and Linda Parr.
For guild information please log onto shinerheritagequilters.org; email info@shinerheritagequilters.org.