The Shiner community has rallied around the Shiner High School football team leading up to the state championship game.
The Shiner High School football team, with a 13-0 record, will head to Arlington to compete against Post High School on Thursday. Post has a 15-0 record this season.
The community gathered for a pep rally Sunday afternoon in preparation for the big game.
City Council member David Schroeder said the success of the team this far is because of the talent and dedication the students have this year.
“This group is special,” Schroeder said. “I don’t think Shiner has the amount of talent they have on the team like they do now.”
Schroeder was also a member in the 1986 Shiner High School Championship team.
He said the athletes this year go into a game expecting to win instead of hoping for the win.
“That sets you up for success,” he said.
The community helps the players succeed on the field, as well, Schroeder said. Community members have shared words of encouragement through car windows, business fronts, social media posts and pep rallies.
“These players, these people see that and they feed off of it,” he said. “It makes them want to play harder.”
He anticipates most of the town, including himself, will follow the bus to Arlington.
Schroeder remembers heading out of town on Dec. 21, 1986 on the way to his state game and saw a sign that read “last one out, please turn out the lights.”
“I think it’s going to be like that again,” Schroeder said.
Shiner High School teacher Cindy Lawrence is beyond proud of her junior and senior students for making it to the state game.
“They are very humble,” Lawrence said. “They are friends. They are real friends. They see everyone as vital to the team.”
Lawrence said the community has been rallying around the team every season.
“Community support comes every year. It’s really family oriented,” she said. “Shiner is like a family. Whether they are winning or losing the community support is there.”
