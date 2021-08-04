Guy Hester and his friends Nathan Davis and David Schlamb founded the Central Coast All In Hog Contest to settle the question of the best way to hunt feral hogs: guns or dogs.
Entering the competition's third year, that question remains unresolved, with dog hunters bagging the five heaviest hogs in 2019 and thermal scope hunters besting the field in 2020.
But Hester believes the heavy rains this year may give the dog hunters a leg up.
"We got heavy, heavy rains at just the perfect time this year for everything to grow," he said. "It’s good for the hogs — it’s allowed the grass to grow — but it makes it harder for us to lay eyes on them."
Those who would like to test their mettle this year can sign up anytime before the contest begins at noon Friday.
The entry fee for a four-person team is $250. The team that brings home the five hogs with the heaviest average weight takes home a cash payout and engraved belt buckles.
For a $75 entry fee, teams can also compete for three side pots: the heaviest single hog bagged, the "longest cutters" for the hog with the longest measured teeth and the "longest stringer" for most killed, which Hester said is likely to be competitive this year since the summer harvest is leading to high hog activity on croplands.
"Corn is being cut," Hester said. "This weekend, rice is being cut. It's about the best time to go out and find a hog."
Three more side pots are available with no entry fee, which will be awarded to the teams that shoot the smallest hog, the hog weighing closest to 69 pounds and the biggest coyote.
Close to 20 teams had signed up as of Tuesday morning, including one from Louisiana, with more signups expected. Hester will be on the porch at Morton's, across from the Hallettsville Walmart, starting around 5 p.m. Thursday, for in-person signups. Those interested can also call Hester at 361-772-4486.
The competition runs from noon Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
A weigh-in will take place at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus pavilion from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday with a food truck, hunting gear retailers and live tallies of contest results. Anyone is welcome to attend, Hester said.
The contest is intended to put a small dent in the feral hog epidemic, which does an estimated $52 million of damage to Texas agricultural producers every year.
Last year, about 18,800 pounds of hogs were weighed in, Hester said.
"Hopefully we’ll at least break even with the first year and hopefully we’ll surpass last year," he said.
