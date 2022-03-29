The Hallet Oak Gallery opened its spring exhibition on March 20 where all 29 local artists are showing their new works.
In partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and its nationwide Museum on Main Street program initiative, Hallet Oak Gallery has collaborated with their artists. Adrénus Craton, one of the local gallery artists, sat down with wildlife biologist Bobby Eichler, of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, to talk about how this collaboration has helped create a new historic art piece.
The exhibition will run through Aug. 20. A portion of proceeds from all sales will go to support Hallet Oak Foundation, a non-profit 501©(3) organization, which serves as a performance and learning center as well as a knowledge-based resource for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Also, 100% proceeds from select pieces from Adrénus Craton’s 30-piece artwork will go directly to Ukrainian disaster relief efforts taking place in Poland and by those being directly affected.
For more details, you can contact Hallet Oak Gallery by email at venue@halletoakgallery.com or by mail 115 N. Main Street, Hallettsville, Texas, 77964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.