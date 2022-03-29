The Urgency of Patience (2022), Stories From My Hometown

The entire 5-foot by 4-foot artwork is made of 30 10-inch by 10-inch canvases, each telling their own story. These stories include those from Craton’s interview with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Wildlife biologist Bobby Eichler, Texas Tribal Buffalo Project’s Founder and CEO Lucille Contreras, and London-based, Ukraine born model, actor and photographer Nadia Khyvrich. Adrénus shared candid stories of her two pieces, discussing her family history dating back to early 1800’s in Lavaca county.

 Contributed photo by Adrénus Craton

The Hallet Oak Gallery opened its spring exhibition on March 20 where all 29 local artists are showing their new works.

In partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and its nationwide Museum on Main Street program initiative, Hallet Oak Gallery has collaborated with their artists. Adrénus Craton, one of the local gallery artists, sat down with wildlife biologist Bobby Eichler, of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, to talk about how this collaboration has helped create a new historic art piece.

The exhibition will run through Aug. 20. A portion of proceeds from all sales will go to support Hallet Oak Foundation, a non-profit 501©(3) organization, which serves as a performance and learning center as well as a knowledge-based resource for science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM). Also, 100% proceeds from select pieces from Adrénus Craton’s 30-piece artwork will go directly to Ukrainian disaster relief efforts taking place in Poland and by those being directly affected.

For more details, you can contact Hallet Oak Gallery by email at venue@halletoakgallery.com or by mail 115 N. Main Street, Hallettsville, Texas, 77964.

