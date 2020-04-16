Spoetzl Brewery

Spoetzl Brewery

 Nick Weiland

The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner contributed $500,000 to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, company officials announced this week.

The TX Restaurant Relief Fund initiative was established by the Texas Restaurant Association Education Foundation to provide immediate financial relief to Texas independent restaurants and their employees impacted by COVID-19. Through an application process, the fund issues grants of up to $5,000 per restaurant unit to keep restaurants in operation and their employees working.

“All of us have been affected by COVID-19. As of today, our brewery is fortunate to continue brewing with enhanced health and safety measures," Jimmy Mauric, Shiner’s Brewmaster, said. "But we are saddened to know that restaurants and bars throughout Texas — that are independent like us — are in distress. We hope that our collective fundraising efforts will help them respond to the challenges that they’re facing.”

In addition to its donation, Shiner is encouraging its followers on social media to donate to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund initiative by texting “ShineOnTX” to 31669, and post a toast to those affected in the restaurant, foodservice or hospitality industry using the hashtag #ShineOnTX, contributing to the Fund reaching its $10 million goal.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.