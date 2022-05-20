The St. Mary's Parish Picnic will be held Sunday, June 12, at 1648 FM 340 in Hallettsville from 9:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A meal of stew and sausage, German potatoes, green beans, pickles, sauerkraut, bread and dessert will be available for purchase for $12, dine-in or take out.
There will be a live auction, country store, live music and many activities.
