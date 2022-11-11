St. Nicholas Ministry—Lavaca County is gearing up for its 35th years of serving the needy children, their families and the elderly. The group is placing large boxes in various location so people can donate gifts to the project.
The ecumenical ministry of churches provides food, new toys and gifts, blankets and quilts, and other items to needy children, their families, and the elderly at Christmas. Financial gifts from individuals, businesses, churches, and organizations, along with volunteers donating their time and energy are necessary to carry out this ministry.
Organizers will need help collecting items, wrapping gifts, sorting food into boxes, and distribution. That work begins now—purchasing needed items, collecting, preparing, sorting and wrapping. People and groups can bring gift items to the Lillie Appelt Youth Center in Hallettsville, across from the American Legion Hall and Hallettsville City Park. Call to arrange a drop off time for bringing items to the Youth Center.
The distribution of food and gifts is from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Dec. 10, at the Youth Center.
People receiving gifts must have an approved referral form for this year on file. Pastors, priests, and staff of LAMB, Hospice of South Texas, Texas Department of Human Services churches, Senior Citizens, Lavaca County Probation Department, public and parochial schools, and other organizations refer people they know are in need of assistance.
Monetary donations are appreciated. Make checks payable to TCCM—St. Nicholas Ministry for Lavaca County and mail to P.O. Box 913, Hallettsville, TX 77964.
For more information or to help, call or email Pastor Herb Beyer at 361-798-0155, or beyerfam@hughes.net; or Nancy Obelgoner at 361-772-5225 or obelgoner@hotmail.com.