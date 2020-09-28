Volunteers with the St. Nicholas Ministry will be doing referral forms at the Lavaca Area Ministry Body building on U.S. 90 in Hallettsville on Tuesday mornings, beginning Oct. 6, according to a St. Nicholas Ministry news release.
Days in which referral forms are to be completed at LAMB are Oct. 6 and 13 as well as Nov. 3 and 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Needy families wanting to be considered for assistance for the Christmas distribution of new toys for children, boxes of food and other items must have an approved referral form on file for this year.
Referrals may also be completed by staff at churches, helping organizations and agencies, public and parochial schools, Hospice of South Texas, and volunteers with the St. Nicholas Ministry in Lavaca County.
People must have appropriate identification and a working phone number at which they can be contacted for the distribution in December at the Lillie Appelt Johnson Youth Center in Hallettsville.
This is the 33rd year that the St. Nicholas Ministry will help needy children, their families and the elderly during the Christmas season.
