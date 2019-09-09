Ella Gauthier, State Secretary/Treasurer of Texas Retired Teachers Association will be the speaker at the Tuesday Sept. 10 meeting of the Lavaca County Retired School Personnel. The meeting begins at 9:30 am at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St., in Hallettsville. Gauthier’s topic will be “how, as members of TRTA, we can be energetic participants in ‘connecting the dots’ to the Success of TRTA and LCRSP." All retired public school employees and the public are invited to attend.
