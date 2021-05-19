Just days after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill banning abortions in Texas as early as six weeks, a rally opposing abortion and advocating for the rights of elderly and terminally ill patients is scheduled to take place in Hallettsville.
Faith leaders and advocacy groups are planning the third annual Rise Up for Life Lavaca County rally, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday rain or shine. Attendees will gather at the Hallettsville Post Office, 206 S. La Grange St., and march to the Lavaca County Courthouse.
For those who oppose abortion, the rally is “a way of cementing their values in action,” said Pastor Jerry Tanner, of Calvary Baptist Church in Weimar. He is the chairman of this year’s event.
The speakers at Saturday’s rally include Kristin Popp, founder of Pro-Life Aggies, a student organization at Texas A&M that provides information about other options available for pregnant women besides abortion and Christine Melchor, director of Houston Alliance for Life, an organization that drives a bus with sonograms to Planned Parenthood facilities in Houston to advocate against abortion.
For Tanner, who said he believes abortion is acceptable in occasional instances where it is medically necessary but is generally immoral, the Saturday rally is both about policy and values.
“People need to take action on things that matter to them,” he said. “Simply showing up and voicing your concern and meeting people who place a high value on the unborn life will benefit (those who attend).”
Along with the “heartbeat bill” signed by Abbott Wednesday, the organizations hosting the rally, which include the Gabriel Project, Texas Alliance for Life and Texas Right to Life, are supporting six other bills under consideration by the Legislature that would limit or restrict abortions as well as House Bill 2609, which would rewrite a state law that allows life-sustaining treatment for terminally ill patients to be withdrawn after 10 days if a doctor determines that continuing that treatment is medically inappropriate.
Last year’s rally drew about 150 people, Tanner said, and organizers are expecting up to 200 this time.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors at the Lavaca County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.