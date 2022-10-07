The Shiner Gaslight Dinner Theatre's fall production, “Paradise Lost and Found”, will be performed the first three weekends of November.
Directed by Bill Matthys, the play is a wholesome comedy about the Paradise Bus Company employees and their problems coping with crazy misunderstandings and confusing happenings in the Lost and Found Department, according to a news release form the theater.
The show was scheduled to go on in March 2020 but the Gaslight was shut down because of COVID-19 pandemic.
Cast and crew members include Bill Matthys and Luke Maier, of Cuero; Gabe and Jodi Adamek, Tatum Carson and Terri Dieringer, of Yoakum; Steve and Sarah Liberti and Jason Conley, of Gonzales; Elaine Berkovsky, Darcy Hermes and Krystal Chavez, of Shiner; Erika and Briana Baker and Anna Neskora, of Moulton; and Janet Spies, of Hallettsville.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances are Nov. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. A Wednesday performance is on Nov. 9. All are in the evening except for Sundays, which are matinees.
Regular tickets go on sale Oct. 17. Call 361-594-2079 between 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays. All tickets must be reserved in advance. No children under 4 will be admitted.
For more information log onto www.shinergaslight.org and like us on Facebook.