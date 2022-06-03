A massive train derailment shut down all railroad crossings in Shiner city limits Friday evening, authorities said.
"It's a mess," said Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, adding no injuries were reported.
Harmon said he was notified of the derailment about 6:30 p.m. and estimated it occurred sometime about then.
As of 9:15 p.m., he estimated it would take about 15 hours to clear the wreckage.
Numerous railroad cars were derailed and damaged along a rail line running north and south through the city, Harmon said.
The rail line cuts through Avenue E, one of the city's main thoroughfare, and parallel to 5th Street, which directly connects to SH 95.
The derailed train was northbound and carrying coal. The rail line is owned by Union Pacific.
Harmon recommended drivers passing through Shiner detour around the city.
