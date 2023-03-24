Congregations of the Tri-County Cooperative Ministries, ELCA will observe Holy Week and the Easter celebration with special services.
Palm Sunday, April 2, will have the congregations remembering that day when Jesus entered Jerusalem with the waving of palm branches and hearing shouts by the crowds “Hosanna, blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord,” according to a news release from the ministries.
Maundy ThursdayWorshippers will gather for Maundy Thursday services, celebrating the Sacrament and remembering the night when Jesus gathered with His disciples for the Lord’s Supper.
Maundy Thursday Communion Services will be at 7 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar; Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton; St. Peter Lutheran Church, West Point; and Zion Lutheran Church, Sublime. St. Peter, West Point will also have a meal at 6 p.m.
Good FridayAnd then Good Friday, when people of faith recall the great suffering Jesus endured and the death that came on the cross. And our Jesus goes to that cross for our salvation. He gives His all out of His love for all of us.
Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton, will have a 2 p.m. Good Friday service. At other TCCM congregations—Zion, Sublime; St. Peter, West Point; and Faith, Weimar—will have the opportunity on Good Friday to enter the churches between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a time of prayer and meditation, the reading of Scriptures, and devotions. Materials will be placed in the entrances of the churches and guidance provided for this special time for individuals, couples and families. This special opportunity is intended as preparation for the celebration of Easter.
Easter ScheduleEaster Sunday will include Communion services, Easter brunches and Easter egg hunts at the various churches.
- Evangelical Lutheran Church, Witting: 8 a.m. Communion service, Easter brunch, Easter egg hunt.
- Zion Lutheran Church, Sublime: 8 a.m. Communion service, Easter brunch, Easter egg hunt.
- St. Peter Lutheran Church, West Point/Prairie Valley: 8:45 a.m. Communion service, Easter brunch, Easter egg hunt.
- Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar: 9 a.m. Easter brunch; 10 a.m. Communion service, Easter egg hunt.
- Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton: 9 a.m. Easter brunch; 10:45 a.m. Communion service, Easter egg hunt.
Family and friends are welcome to join the congregations for all Holy Week and Easter services. For further information contact Pastor Herb Beyer at beyerfam@gmail.com or 361-798-0155.