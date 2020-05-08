Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton
Worshipers will gather for Mother’s Day for parking lot services at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Prairie Valley, West Point at 8:45 a.m.; Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar, at 10 a.m.; and Zion Lutheran Church, Moulton, at 10:45 a.m., weather permitting.

Pastors Herb Beyer and John Hunsicker will lead the services with worshipers gathering in the church parking lots. Attendees are asked to follow the social distancing guidelines and to remain in their vehicles for the entirety of the worship services. Folks will gather to celebrate with word and Sacrament, prayer and praise, according to a news release from Tri-County Cooperative Ministries.

For updates, call 361-798-0155. TCCM Church Newsletters can also be accessed at the church websites or can be requested by email at beyerfam@hughes.net.

