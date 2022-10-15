Two people died and one was injured in a head-on collision 11:30 a.m. Saturday on SH 111 4½ miles east of Yoakum.
The two vehicles, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, driven by Yoakum resident Connor Jacobs Ratcliff, 18, and a 2018 Ford F-350, driven by Yoakum resident Kolson Brock Jacobs, 19, collided with each other, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
The Ford F-350 wasn't maintaining its lane headed west and drifted into the path of the Silverado, San Miguel said.
Jacobs' vehicle spun 360 degrees from impact and came to rest in the east side of the road in a ditch, while Ratcliff's Silverado came to rest in the shoulder of the eastbound lane facing northeast, he said.
Jacobs was declared dead at the scene at 1:16 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Hallie Hall, he said. Jacobs' passenger, Lorin Gayle Miller, 18, of Shiner, was transported to Yoakum Community Hospital where she was declared dead by Hall at 1 p.m.
Ratcliff was airlifted by helicopter to St. David's Medical Center in Austin where he was in stable but critical condition Saturday, San Miguel said.
Troopers investigated the crash all day and further details are still under investigation, he said.