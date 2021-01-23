The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending 1,800 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to two Crossroads counties next week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the CDC to send 1,500 does of the vaccine to the Victoria County Public Health Department, 100 to the state health department’s field office in Hallettsville and 200 to the Yoakum Community Hospital, according to the news release.
Texas will ship 332,750 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 212 providers across the state, including 82 hub providers that will focus on larger community vaccination efforts and 130 additional providers.
In addition to the those doses, the state is ordering 216,350 doses for supplement the first doses. COVID-19 vaccination requires a second vaccine shot weeks after the first.
Health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 can receive the vaccines.
Last week, 3,175 COVID-19 vaccines went to Victoria, Jackson, Wharton and Matagorda counties.
Vaccine doses remain in limited supply because of manufacturing constraints, but they are expected to increase in the coming months, according to the release.
