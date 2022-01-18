Crossroads residents may have noticed the sky turned gray briefly during an otherwise clear Tuesday.
About 3 p.m., smoke and haze momentarily filled the air above Victoria.
The smoke and haze were likely blown in from a controlled burn of thousands of acres of grass at Salt Creek Ranch, a ranch near Tivoli, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
By about 4 p.m., the smoke and haze had largely disappeared.
Castillo said that rapid appearance and disappearance are likely the result of how such fires are planned and controlled. He added he was unaware of any serious dangers posed by the smoke or fire to the public.
Before controlled burns are lit, ranch workers often prepare over the course of a month by creating firelines, firebreaks and other safety features. They then burn the fire in such a way that it quickly burns all of its fuel in an intense, controlled fire.
Stephen Tatton, ranch manager for Salt Creek, said his ranch near Tivoli burned about 2,000 acres of saltgrass or cordgrass. Tatton said ranch representatives first notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Heather Gonzales, regional wild and urban interface coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service, said recent cold weather has killed off a lot of grass locally. Burning that grass in a controlled burn, she said, not only creates habitats for cattle but also reduces the risk of a dangerous uncontrolled fire, which can be set off by a lightning strike or other spark.
Yoakum Fire Chief Mark Herchek said local dispatchers received numerous 911 calls when the haze blew into Lavaca County later Tuesday. Those calls prompted county officials to send a notification on their CodeRED community notification system.
The haze had largely dissipated there by about 6 p.m., he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.