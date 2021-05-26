Tornado damage

A fallen tree lies next to cattle in rural Lavaca County.

 Contributed photo by Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management

A tornado damaged trees and roofing last week in Lavaca County last week, according to a National Weather Service report issued Wednesday.

Near the unincorporated community of Sublime, metal roofs and trees on cattle ranches were damaged May 18 when a 150-yard-wide tornado passed through the area for about 1.6 miles, according to the report. The tornado lasted about four minutes and reached a peak wind speed of about 100 miles per hour.

Tornadoes at this speed are classified as weak under the Fujita Scale, a classification system used by the National Weather Service.

The tornado in Lavaca County was an F1 tornado, according to the weather service.

May is a common month for tornadoes, said Mack Morris, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

Elsewhere in the region, a tornado warning had been issued in eastern Refugio County on May 16, but no damages, injuries or fatalities have been reported to the National Weather Service, said Alina Nieves, another meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service reported other wind damages to roofs in Bee County on May 17.

No other tornadoes or wind damages have been reported in the Crossroads since heavy rainfall came to the region, Nieves said.

“We don’t always get confirmation from the public if there was damage or not,” she said. “So just because we don’t have it, doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen.”

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

