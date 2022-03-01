Pastor Herb Beyer of the Hallettsville Ministerial Alliance of Churches announced that there will be a World Day of Prayer service at the gazebo on the grounds of the Lavaca County Courthouse in Hallettsville on Friday at 12:05 p.m.
Church leaders, community leaders, officials, members of congregations and the citizens of our communities are invited to attend and participate in prayer for the people of Ukraine and Eastern Europe (and the world) and to protest the actions of Putin and Russia.
If you have any questions, you can contact Pastor Herb Beyer at beyerfam@hughes.net or 361-798-0155.
