About $84,000 in grants have been approved to help Yoakum's small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yoakum Economic Development Corporation launched its $500,000 Small Business Sustainability and Economic Recovery Program about a month ago.
“The grant applications have undergone several revisions to make them more streamlined and clearer, and the program has been expanded to include franchisees and independent contractors,” said Terry Stokes, Yoakum Economic Development Corporation’s executive director, in a news release.
Yoakum’s small businesses that wish to apply for the grant program must first have applied for funding from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program Loan or its Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
“The business does not have to be approved for PPP or EIDL funds or, even if approved, they do not have to accept the funds, but in order to receive consideration from the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation, they must have applied to the SBA’s Federal programs”, said Stokes. Additionally, businesses must have been operating for at least six months prior to March 1.
Funds may be used to cover rent/mortgage, employee support, utilities, costs associated with providing alternate business access, the purchase of supplies for cleaning and protection against the spread of COVID-19, and any additional expenses as a result of increased cost from suppliers.
Stokes said he expects the program’s second month to be even busier than the first because of the corporation's desire for these funds to reach as many of the city's small businesses as possible.
Yoakum businesses interested in applying can email Stokes at tstokes@nmes.biz or tstokes@cityofyoakum.org.
