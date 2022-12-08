The Yoakum Community Hospital's board of trustees named Tiffany Miller as the new CEO of the hospital Thursday.
Miller, who has nearly 10 years of executive health care experience leading teams to financial, operational and clinical success is succeeding retired CEO Karen Barber, who served the hospital for 30 years, according to a news release.
“The Board is excited for Tiffany to lead our hospital — its strategic plan and all aspects of our growth — into our second century of serving Yoakum and surrounding communities,” said Hospital Board Chair Ronnie Leck in the news release. “She promotes an environment of excellence, inspires teams and supports a patient-centric focus through the delivery of quality care.”
Miller will begin her role at the hospital on Jan. 23 as she transitions from her current role as CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Humble, a 90-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility.
Originally from Spring Branch, just north of San Antonio, she spent almost three years with Encompass, starting as the CEO in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. According to the release, Miller shepherded the hospital to meet all outcome and financial metrics while improving employee engagement.
Prior to Encompass, she worked as an administrator with Kindred Healthcare in Houston for almost three years, population health operations manager for VillageMD in Houston for a little over a year, practice administrator for Victoria Emergency Associates in Austin for a year and a half and as an administrative specialist at DeTar Healthcare System in Victoria for about a year and a half.
Miller has a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and a Master of Science Degree in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio. She earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Texas Lutheran University.
Miller is enthusiastic to return to a rural community where she can make a difference in community well-being, according to the release.