Starting Monday, small business owners in Yoakum can apply for grants and loans of up to $10,000 if their business has been negatively affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.
At its monthly meeting on April, the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors approved a $500,000 emergency Small Business Sustainability and Economic Recovery Program and the City Council approved the program at a special meeting on April 20. According to Terry Stokes, Yoakum Economic Development Corporation’s executive director, the emergency program is comprised of grants and loans and it is designed to be a supplemental companion to Federally sponsored funds such as the Paycheck Protection Program Loan and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
To qualify for grants, the business owner must show evidence of applying, but not necessarily approved, for either the PPP, the EIDL, or both. To qualify for loans, the business must show evidence of being approved for funding from PPP and/or EIDL. Additionally, businesses must have been operating for at least six months prior to President Trump’s March 25 disaster declaration for the state of Texas, have a physical and publicly accessible location, be registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, licenses and permits are up to date, and they must have experienced a decline in revenue or employment.
Approved expenses include the following: rent/mortgage, employee support, utilities, purchase of supplies that offer alternate business access, purchase of supplies for cleaning and protection against COVID-19, and any additional expenses as a result of increased cost from suppliers.
Business owners that receive loans will not have to start payments until after six months after approval, and they will have two years to complete repayment.
The applications for aid will be accepted until Dec. 31, or until funds are exhausted, or until the YEDC determines that its program goals have been satisfied.
The funds will be provided on a first-come first-served basis and the approval status will be communicated within five to seven business days.
For more information about the program and to receive an application, contact Stokes at tstokes@nmes.biz or tstokes@cityofyoakum.org or by phone at or (936) 444-2668, extension 103 or (361) 293-6321.
