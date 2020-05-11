Small business owners in Yoakum can apply for grants and loans of up to $10,000 if their business has been negatively affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Yoakum Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors approved a $500,000 emergency Small Business Sustainability and Economic Recovery Program and the City Council approved the program at a special meeting on April 20, according to a news release from the city of Yoakum's Economic Development Corp.
The emergency program, comprised of grants and loans, is designed to be a supplemental companion to federally sponsored funds such as the Paycheck Protection Program Loan and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
To qualify for grants, the business owner must show evidence of applying, but not necessarily approved, for either the PPP, the EIDL, or both.
To qualify for loans, the business must show evidence of being approved for funding from PPP and/or EIDL. Additionally, businesses must have been operating for at least six months prior to President Trump’s March 25 disaster declaration for the state of Texas, have a physical and publicly accessible location, be registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office, licenses and permits are up to date, and they must have experienced a decline in revenue or employment.
The applications for aid will be accepted until Dec. 31, or until funds are exhausted, or until the YEDC determines that its program goals have been satisfied.
For more information about the program and to receive an application, contact Terry Stokes at tstokes@nmes.biz or tstokes@cityofyoakum.org or by phone at 936- 444-2668, extension 103 or 361- 293-6321.
