The Yoakum FFA is set to return with its Yoakum Project Show to benefit the students that have raised their animals for the last few months this weekend.
The livestock show, which raised about $142,000 last year, is set for 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday in the Yoakum Rodeo Arena and Barn.
"Anyone coming out to our show this year can expect to see the results of our exhibitors' hard work and dedication to their projects. These students have been working really hard over the last few months to raise their animals and build their ag mech projects. This weekend they will get to see if their work has paid off," said Laura Johnson, Yoakum Independent School District Ag Science teacher and FFA advisor. "The Yoakum show is unique because it is community driven. We rely on our local businesses and community members to help support our exhibitors. The money these students earn will help them in their lives after high school whether they attend a college, trade school, or immediately join the workforce."
In total there will be 68 exhibitors with several showing multiple projects, Johnson said. The show will feature hogs, rabbits, goats, broilers, steers, heifers and ag mech exhibitors.
This year has been challenging for the rabbit exhibitors, she said.
"Due to the abnormally dry and hot summer this year we did have some difficulty finding rabbit breeders who had available stock for our exhibitors," Johnson said. "We foresaw this being an issue and were able to have all of our rabbit exhibitors get in contact with their breeders early to get them on purchasing lists. We did have to outsource to breeders farther away, but we were successful in finding pens for each of our exhibitors."
The Yoakum Project Show is a terminal show for the market animals exhibited with the breeding gilts and heifers able to move on to other shows, she said.
With the success of the last show and an increase in exhibitors this year, Johnson hopes there is an increase in the amount of money donated to them.
All proceeds raised go directly to the exhibitors with a commission going to the show to pay for items that were provided to them such as the show photographer, she said.
The show award ceremony starts at 5 p.m. Saturday with the auction at 6 p.m.