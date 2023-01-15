Yoakum FFA Student Will Robbins' agriculture mechanics trailer project sits out front of the Yoakum FFA Project Show Saturday at the Yoakum Rodeo Arena and Barn. Robbins' project was selected reserve champion.
YOAKUM — Each year the FFA and 4-H students from around Yoakum work to prepare for the Yoakum Project Show put on by the Yoakum FFA.
They work for months raising animals and putting together agriculture mechanics projects, learning life skills along the way.
For Will Robbins, 17, a Yoakum High School senior, the show is the culmination of learning all the skills he's participated in through the program.
"I just want to be outdoors all the time. And that's kind of what drove me to the Stock Show. Showing the animals, learning about all their different things," he said.
His hard work paid off this year, as his steer was selected grand champion, his agriculture mechanic trailer project won the reserve championship. In addition, he won showmanship for his goat.
Growing up in San Antonio, Will constantly heard the stories about his family raising cattle and ranching, particularly about his father, said Will's mom, Amy Robbins.
"We lived in the city and so there was always this talk about how his dad did this, but we never had that capability in San Antonio," Robbins said. "The fact that Will has been able to do something that growing up we thought was just a dream … has been has been really good."
Will got involved in Yoakum FFA his sophomore year. In his junior year, he took on even more activities, including raising a rabbit for the Yoakum Project Show.
This year, Will tripled up, building an agriculture mechanics trailer, raising a goat and a steer.
He said he did this all while balancing it with playing varsity football for Yoakum High School and with his school work.
"He worked so hard this year," said Laura Johnson, ag science teacher and FFA adviser. "We had a lot of injuries on our football team and I think at one point we all joked about how he was playing almost every position except the quarterback in football."
There were a lot days when he would get home after practice and sit for a bit just to grab what little rest he could, Will said.
This year will be difficult for Will, having bonded with his Steer and his goat and then seeing his animals sent off after being sold.
He only had his rabbits a few weeks, so there wasn't much time to bond with them, he said. But he had his goat and steer significantly longer, and still remembers the early moments of raising them. Among his memories was picking up his goat from Harper, just outside Fredericksburg; and getting his young steer to stop jumping and pawing at him.
"I was really excited to get my first big show animal," he said. "I always wanted a little baby goat. I think we got home at like 11 o'clock at night. I think I stayed in there with him, playing with him and seeing what he's doing for about two hours. I didn't go to sleep until about 2 a.m. that night."
Will said he wants to continue working on his trailer project and take it to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and then to the Houston Rodeo.
The San Antonio show will be a homecoming for Will, who has friends there who haven't seen how he has grown in the program, Robbins said.
At the end of the day, Robbins said she is extremely proud of how Will has grown through the FFA program.
"It just kind of shows, not only to us but also to the rest of the student body, that FFA is a place for everybody. It's Not one thing," Johnson said. "You don't have to raise an animal to be an FFA. You can be on a leadership development event team, you can be on a career development event team, there's science fair projects, public speaking opportunities. There are so many things it offers that pay off to all of our students that it's really a place for anybody."
She added, "He's a great kid, and we are very lucky to have him and we will greatly miss him next year."
Overall the Yoakum Project Show grew this year, with more project participation, Johnson said.
"I'm hoping this year, with the increased numbers that we have, that maybe we'll see an increase in donors and money that goes back into our show, which in turn helps our exhibitors," she said. "Very successful weekend. We're very proud of all these kids here. They've put in so much hard work."
Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.