Yoakum police have arrested five men as part of their investigation into a December shooting at an apartment complex.
Investigators have charged the twp men injured in that shooting and three others, according to a Yoakum Police Department news release.
Police are still investigating the shooting and expect additional charges to be filed.
On the evening of Dec. 27, Tevin Hights, 28, was shot once in the buttocks, and Richard Horn was shot three times in the leg at Leatherwood Terrace Apartments, 105 Ellen May Road.
Hights was arrested Thursday night in the 400 block of Clark Street in Yoakum on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Horn was arrested Wednesday at the Yoakum Police Department on a warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police also arrested Damascus Brooks, 20, and Robert Garza Jr. on Thursday in the 200 block of Willis Street on warrants charging for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
A fifth man, Tyron Brooks, 19, was arrested on warrants charging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
It's unclear how each man is connected with the shooting.
