The City of Yorktown’s top administrator of four years was found dead Friday afternoon.
At 1:53 p.m., DeWitt County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical responders were called to the 800 block of West Eighth Street in Yorktown after receiving a report of an unresponsive man found in a vehicle, said Chief Deputy John Garoni.
Garoni said the man had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as John Barth, 31, who has been city administrator for Yorktown since early 2017.
The sheriff’s office will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Texas Rangers will be assisting with the investigation because Barth was a city official, Garoni said.
Garoni said investigators think there is no threat to the community. A gun was recovered from the scene near Barth in the vehicle.
“We will continue to investigate and process all of the evidence,” he said. “We are in the early stages, so a determination on cause can not be made at this time.”
A third-generation Yorktown native, Barth was hired as city administrator in February 2017. He applied for the position in his hometown after previously working for the City of Rosenberg and in Austin for Travis County.
“I enjoyed Austin, but I enjoy Yorktown, and my family loves Yorktown,” he told the Victoria Advocate in April 2017. “It is a privilege to be able to give back to the town where I grew up.”
Mayor Bill Baker said Barth had an great work ethic and was a “phenomenal young man.” For the mayor, Barth’s decision to leave the big city and move back home showcased his passion to serve people.
“Each and every day, he did everything in his power to make Yorktown a better place, both as a community and for the citizens,” Baker said. “His loss is truly devastating for Yorktown. He will be greatly missed.”
