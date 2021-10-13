Yorktown’s annual free downtown festival, Western Days, begins Friday evening with a carnival and continues through Sunday.
It will be the 63rd year of the event, which boasts a carnival, a Saturday morning parade, fun family activities and live music throughout.
Musical performances by Able and the Boyz, DJ "Val", Matt Moeller and Larry Joe Taylor will be on Friday.
On Saturday, Ellis Bullard, the Cactus Country Band, Mariachi Tejano, Nathan Colt Young and the Spazmatics will perform.
Texas country music singer Casey Donahew is headlining Saturday night at 11 p.m.
Sunday will see musical performances by Justin Trevino and the Bellamy Bros.
The three-day event will conclude on Sunday with the Lucky Draw Giveaway, where more than $10,000 in prizes will be given out.
The proceeds from Western Days help finance the Association’s Wagon Wheel Charities, which includes scholarships, Cowboy Claus, local FFA programs and more.
For more information on Western Days and a full schedule of the events, visit yorktowntx.com/western-days.
