A Calhoun County man in his mid to late 20s died while cleaning out a concrete truck’s barrel around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The man was cleaning the barrel for Con-Metal, 402 Warehouse St., Port Lavaca, which is a routine maintenance. He slipped when the barrel was rotated for him to get to the next part of his job, said Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery.
When he fell, he was pinned by the dried concrete in the barrel and was crushed against the wall of the barrel, Vickery said.
“It’s just a tragic accident,” Vickery said.
There were no signs of foul play or the truck being in disrepair, he said noting the truck was fairly new.
The name of the worker was not released Saturday out of respect for the family, but is expected to be made available Sunday, the sheriff said.
