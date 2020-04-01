Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29.
According to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the patients are a man between the ages of 60 and 65 who is being isolated at home, and a man between the ages of 80 and 85 who is in the hospital.
Neither case is believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
Officials announced Tuesday night that a Matagorda County man between the ages of 70 and 75 died from COVID-19. The man was the second person in the county and in the Crossroads to die from the new disease.
