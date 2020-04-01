COVID-19
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29.

According to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, the patients are a man between the ages of 60 and 65 who is being isolated at home, and a man between the ages of 80 and 85 who is in the hospital.

Neither case is believed to be related to out-of-state travel.

Officials announced Tuesday night that a Matagorda County man between the ages of 70 and 75 died from COVID-19. The man was the second person in the county and in the Crossroads to die from the new disease.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

