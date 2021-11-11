The Victoria County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the names of three men killed in a Mission Valley shooting this week.
The men were identified by the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office as Marty Jacob, 58, and Thomas Jones, 28, both of Victoria County; and Sylvester Hernandez, 30, of Matagorda County, according a Thursday sheriff's office news release.
A fourth person was injured in the shooting. That person’s identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, according to the news release.
A search for evidence related to the shooting is ongoing in the area of Mission Valley and unincorporated DeWitt County. That search is being conducted by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
As of Thursday, Emilio Miguel Macedo, 32, of Fort Worth, was in custody at the Victoria County Jail on bond totaling $2,075,000, according to online jail records.
Macedo was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance 28-200 grams, evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, according to jail records.
"The investigation into this event is ongoing. The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as they become available," the news release reads.
