Four people nearly drowned Friday while swimming near Matagorda County beaches because of strong rip currents in the water, local officials said.
Officials are asking beach goers to be alert for rip currents in the Gulf of Mexico throughout the weekend.
On Friday alone, four people had to be taken to the local hospital after nearly drowning, said Mitch Thames, spokesman for the county. Three of the swimmers were near the beach and the fourth was at the mouth of the Colorado River, near the Gulf.
All four received care and no fatalities have been reported yet, Thames said Friday evening.
A moderate risk of rip currents will be present through Saturday along the middle Gulf Coast, said Tyler Castillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The current wind direction and other residual impacts from Hurricane Laura are likely contributing to the increase in rip currents in the area.
"The rip currents today are just extra strong," Thames said.
He encouraged beach goers and swimmers to pay close attention to others in their group, particularly small children. For them, Thames recommended they wear a life vest or other flotation devices.
