Fernando Colin Acosta Jr. was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the death of a Victoria woman Friday, according to the Matagorda County Sheriff Office.
Acosta was charged with the murder of Amanda Johnson, a Victoria County mother and CrossFit instructor who was found in a burned SUV in Matagorda County in April.
According to a Matagorda County Sheriff Office spokesperson, Acosta turned himself into the Matagorda County Jail. The bond is set at $500,000.
