Operators of at a Bay City nuclear power station have restarted the Unit 1 reactor, which is currently at about 5% capacity as of Wednesday afternoon, said Victor Dricks, senior public affairs officer with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The Unit 1 reactor reconnected to the electric grid at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday, said Vicki Rowland, Internal Communications lead at STP Nuclear Operating Company in an email. The reactor is "ascending to 100% power" as of Thursday morning.
The most recent outage of a South Texas Nuclear Project reactor was on May 1, 2016.
About 5:30 a.m. Monday, workers at the South Texas Nuclear Project shutdown the Unit 1 reactor because of freezing water, said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
The reactor has a 1,350-megawatt generation capacity and was expected to come back online at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. The full generating capacity cannot be reached immediately as it needs to “coast back up” to a normal generating level while workers monitor the reactor.
Workers manually shutoff the reactor Monday out of precaution for “safety before profit.”
The Unit 2 reactor remains online at full generating capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.