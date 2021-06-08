At 11:04 p.m. Monday, Matagorda County deputies found the body of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared with a 30 year-old man while in the surf Sunday evening.
A person on Matagorda Beach called the Matagorda Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. Monday after they found the boy's body about a third of a mile west of the Jetty Park vehicle beach entrance, according to a news release issued Tuesday morning from the sheriff's office.
The boy's name is listed on the Sheriff's Office report as Nicholas Stevens, but deputies are still working to confirm his last name because of inconsistencies from family members, said Lt. James Orr of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office.
Sunday evening, law enforcement found the boyfriend of the boy's mother along the beach after he disappeared in the surf with the boy.
The boy's family has been notified.
About a fourth of a mile of the beach was closed to water activity Sunday because of the high tides and the weather. officials said Monday.
Also taking part in the search were the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens.
